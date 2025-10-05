S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 14.6% After Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) traded up 14.6% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). 10,387,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFOR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The company has a market cap of £159.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.31.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.