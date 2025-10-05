S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 14.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.6% during trading on Saturday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 10,387,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.31.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

