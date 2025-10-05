S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 14.6% on Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.6% during trading on Saturday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 10,387,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar purchased 164,583 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S4 Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Articles

