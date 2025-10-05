S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 15.3% After Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.3% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.30 ($0.34). 15,651,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 500% from the average session volume of 2,607,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SFOR. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Trading Up 14.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.31. The company has a market capitalization of £159.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

