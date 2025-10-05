S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 7.4% After Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 23.65 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 23.58 ($0.32). 1,486,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,533,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar purchased 164,583 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFOR shares. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The firm has a market cap of £159.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.31.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.

About S4 Capital



S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

