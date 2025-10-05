S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 13.7% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.7% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 25.25 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 24.95 ($0.34). 5,298,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,553,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar bought 164,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The company has a market cap of £159.08 million, a P/E ratio of -55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

