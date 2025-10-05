S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 14.6% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 10,387,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar purchased 164,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Trading Up 14.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The firm has a market cap of £159.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.31.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S4 Capital

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.