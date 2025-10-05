S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 14.6% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.6% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). 10,387,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFOR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.31. The stock has a market cap of £159.08 million, a P/E ratio of -55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

