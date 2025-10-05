S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 14.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) were up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 10,387,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar purchased 164,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.

The company has a market cap of £159.08 million, a P/E ratio of -55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.31.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

