S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 14.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shot up 14.6% on Saturday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). 10,387,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.31. The company has a market cap of £159.08 million, a P/E ratio of -55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S4 Capital

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.