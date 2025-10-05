S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 14.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) traded up 14.6% on Saturday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). 10,387,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar purchased 164,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £159.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.31.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Articles

