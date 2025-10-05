S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 14.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.6% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). 10,387,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar purchased 164,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.31. The company has a market cap of £159.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.