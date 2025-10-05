S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 15.3% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) were up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 25.65 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.30 ($0.34). Approximately 8,224,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 2,568,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar bought 164,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Stock Up 14.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £159.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.31.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

