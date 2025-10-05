S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Up 12.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 25.65 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 24.70 ($0.33). Approximately 6,856,697 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 2,561,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Stock Up 14.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £159.08 million, a P/E ratio of -55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.31.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Further Reading

