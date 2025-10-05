S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Up 14.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.6% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 10,387,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar purchased 164,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Trading Up 14.6%

The firm has a market cap of £159.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

