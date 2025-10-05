S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Up 14.6% on Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.6% during trading on Saturday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). Approximately 10,387,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £159.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

