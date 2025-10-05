S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Up 15.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 25.65 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.30 ($0.34). Approximately 8,224,183 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 2,568,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar bought 164,583 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £37,854.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £159.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.31.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

