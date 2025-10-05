Saratoga Investment (SAR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 7th. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $32.3870 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.75 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 12.71%. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

SAR opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $390.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.66. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

Saratoga Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 121.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.25 to $24.25 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 24.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

