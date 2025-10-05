Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Position Lowered by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,883 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Up 0.3%

FNDX opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.