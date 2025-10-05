Scotiabank Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$150.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$154.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$149.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.71.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 2.0%

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$134.49 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$126.11 and a 52-week high of C$160.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$130.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$137.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$131.40 per share, with a total value of C$998,624.04. Also, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$130.96 per share, with a total value of C$199,065.28. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.