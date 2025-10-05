Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $168.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.32.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $252.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.78 and its 200-day moving average is $135.99. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $264.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.54%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,976. The trade was a 87.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,368,433.20. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,935 shares of company stock worth $14,394,416 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

