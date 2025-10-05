Seaport Global Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WBD. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anton J. Levy bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 949,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,000. This represents a 8.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,141,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,252,425. This trade represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $359,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 40,872 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 90.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 640,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 304,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

