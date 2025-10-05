Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Fortive’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortive in a report released on Wednesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Fortive’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fortive’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTV. Cowen cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Melius Research raised Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

NYSE FTV opened at $50.43 on Friday. Fortive has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 14,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 467.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 100,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 82,589 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

