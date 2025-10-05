Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts S&P Global Q3 Earnings

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mazzoni forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $17.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.46.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $479.88 on Friday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $146.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $535.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 10.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in S&P Global by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

