Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 215 to GBX 240 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 207 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Serica Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 212.

LON:SQZ opened at GBX 206 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 171.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.05. Serica Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 112 and a 52-week high of GBX 207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £804.48 million, a PE ratio of -2,575.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

