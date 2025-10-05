Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 215 to GBX 240 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 207 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Serica Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 212.
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
