Shelagh Mason Acquires 6,802 Shares of Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) insider Shelagh Mason purchased 6,802 shares of Ruffer Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 295 per share, with a total value of £20,065.90.

Ruffer Investment Trading Up 0.3%

RICA opened at GBX 298 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 286.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 282.74. The company has a market cap of £888.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20,694.44 and a beta of 0.25. Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 261.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 306.

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported GBX 5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ruffer Investment had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.

We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.

If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.

The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.