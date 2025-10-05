Short Interest in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Drops By 52.0%

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,650,000 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,734,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,734,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

