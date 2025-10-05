Short Interest in Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Grows By 114.3%

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VRLAF opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. Verallia Société Anonyme has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

Get Verallia Société Anonyme alerts:

Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Verallia Société Anonyme manufactures and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food products worldwide. It provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

Receive News & Ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.