Short Interest in Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Grows By 114.3%

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VRLAF opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. Verallia Société Anonyme has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $35.55.
Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verallia Société Anonyme
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.