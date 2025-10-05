Short Interest in Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Drops By 50.0%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vienna Insurance Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS VNRFY opened at $9.87 on Friday. Vienna Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57.

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Austria and internationally. The company offers motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage and liability insurance products.

