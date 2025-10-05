Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Rises By 115.8%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,100 shares, an increase of 115.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Volkswagen Trading Up 0.3%

OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at $10.95 on Friday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

