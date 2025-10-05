Short Interest in Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Grows By 133.3%

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2025

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wizz Air

Wizz Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.