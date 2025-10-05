Short Interest in Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Grows By 133.3%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

