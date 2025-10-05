Short Interest in WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Declines By 49.1%

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 214,900 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the August 31st total of 422,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

WonderFi Technologies stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. WonderFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.

