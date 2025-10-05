Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,594 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoundHound AI by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,281 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 84.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,973,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after buying an additional 2,274,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 69.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,473 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth approximately $7,406,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 2.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 73.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 69,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,117,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,860,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,772,640. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $40,221.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 677,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,119,177.10. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,196 shares of company stock valued at $8,068,135 in the last three months. 9.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOUN. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

About SoundHound AI

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

