Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in TPG Inc. $TPG

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in TPG by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,529,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,560,000 after buying an additional 4,548,452 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TPG by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,693,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369,618 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $86,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,303,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $36,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $101,150.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $946,570.24. The trade was a 9.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 69.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. TPG had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 1.60%.The business had revenue of $495.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -1,242.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TPG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TPG from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TPG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on TPG from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

