Signaturefd LLC Has $103,000 Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 756.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 185,083 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 233.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 98,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

KW stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.98 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

