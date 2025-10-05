Signaturefd LLC Has $93,000 Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. William Blair raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

