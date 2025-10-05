Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 23.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $18.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JOBY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $112,677.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 666,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,182,460.48. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 32,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $541,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,069.86. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,330,881 shares of company stock worth $33,997,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

