Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 492.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 231.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,995.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 81.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Duncan Hawkesby acquired 159,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,667,042.94. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 334,092 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,775.08. The trade was a 91.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 231,092 shares of company stock worth $5,316,902. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.4%

REYN opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.