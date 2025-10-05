Signaturefd LLC Sells 301 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 53.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

