Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,120 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,854 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $23,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 61.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 636,869 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,471,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,620,000 after purchasing an additional 107,292 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,118 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $40,403,000 after buying an additional 35,699 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 757,506 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,300,000 after buying an additional 61,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 646,264 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after buying an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $98.85 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $198.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

