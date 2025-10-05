Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report) fell 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 623,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 619,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Silver Spruce Resources Trading Up 50.0%
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile
Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.
