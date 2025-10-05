Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Trading Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 623,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 619,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Silver Spruce Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.02.
About Silver Spruce Resources
Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.
