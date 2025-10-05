Small Cap Consu Forecasts Weaker Earnings for JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Small Cap Consu reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a report released on Tuesday, September 30th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JAKK. Zacks Research cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $210.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3.5% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 332,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 155,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $3,116,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.50%.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

