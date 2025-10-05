Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD) Receives $28.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.4375.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smithfield Foods from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised Smithfield Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Smithfield Foods from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Keller D. Watts purchased 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $89,117.25. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 74,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,425.25. This represents a 5.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hank Shenghua He purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,750. The trade was a 12.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,831,753 shares of company stock worth $42,588,257 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000.

Smithfield Foods Price Performance

SFD stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Smithfield Foods has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Smithfield Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.05%.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

