Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 2.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $233.24 and last traded at $235.42. 4,064,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 5,301,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.54.

Specifically, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.88, for a total value of $2,238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 532,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,204,906. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.94 and a 200-day moving average of $195.89. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

