SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Visa Inc. $V

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $349.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $641.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

