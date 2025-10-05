Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Sony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Sony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Price Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $175.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. Sony Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $189.90 EPS. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

