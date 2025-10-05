Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DALXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Friday, August 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Spartan Delta stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

