SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF $TOTL Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,055 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 733,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,556,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 85,111 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $40.50 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.