SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 134.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,636 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

